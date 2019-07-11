Will we be bamboozled? or... will we take no crap from da cling wrap? #invisiblechallenge pic.twitter.com/6brFxwnhQU — halfhuskybros (@halfhuskybros) July 4, 2019

The #BottleCapChallenge and the #IceCreamChallenge have not faded out completely yet, but a new challenge has started to attract attention on social media.

The #InvisibleChallenge involves pranking dogs by putting sheets of cling wrap in their paths. The dogs appear visibly bewildered with how easily humans jump over it, but are mostly unable to do so themselves.

However, not all dogs filmed for the #InvisibleChallenge faced this problem. Quite a few managed to tear through the plastic hurdle.

she REALLY wanted to go on a walk 😂🐕 #InvisibleChallenge pic.twitter.com/EkiyLmSpAo — aly aragon ❀ (@alylikeswaffles) July 3, 2019

yardy know she a clown... my coco bean #invisiblechallenge pic.twitter.com/IW9J7bTsfW — kiara love (@kiaralovve) July 4, 2019