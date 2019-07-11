Tiger crossing NH near Pench tiger reserve. pic.twitter.com/7Q8eJMCEuW — sanjeev parashar (@sanjeev93677310) July 10, 2019

A viral video of a tiger crossing a national highway near Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra has once again raised questions on encroachment of forest areas and its subsequent impact on wildlife.

According to a report in the Times of India, the video was recorded by passengers in a car travelling from Paoni to Ramtek. A tiger was waiting to cross the road near Chorbahuli, where the car slowed down and recorded the incident. The tiger then moved forward, assessed the surroundings, and dashed towards the other side of the road.

The video has sparked concerns on social media, where it has been pointed out that traffic in areas with heavy wildlife density should be better managed to minimise damage to animals.

Mystery male from #Chorbahuli #Pench, in danger to be ran over by a car. This road must have speed reducers. pic.twitter.com/936xKTAH4d — Flá Perez (@flaperez) July 9, 2019