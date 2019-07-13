#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and Mathura Member of Parliament Hema Malini participated in a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan programme on Parliament premises recently. Surrounded by security staff, the Bharatiya Janata Party MPs were seen taking swipes at bits of garbage in their path outside the Parliament building,

But while Thakur swept the rubbish away enthusiastically, Malini appeared to be having some difficulties in managing the broom.

Not surprisingly, reactions flowed when the video popped up on social media timelines. While some criticised the MPs for using the cleanliness campaign as a photo opportunity, others suggested they go to places that really need to be cleaned.

And many mocked Malini for her token attempts to use the broom.

Hema malini after seeing the झाडू. pic.twitter.com/yLPeHZsWYn — kamal chauhan (@kamalchauhan04) July 13, 2019

When it comes to trying sweeping

Fakhar Zaman is way more better than Hema Malini ji

Atleast Fakhar Zaman tried pic.twitter.com/GFTQaJC03R — Subham (@subhsays) July 13, 2019

Forget 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' photo op, @dreamgirlhema urgently needs a training for using broom. Is it possible under Skill India project Mr @narendramodi? pic.twitter.com/x5hEsOpXrL — Feignics (@FeignShourie) July 13, 2019

One, just sweeping a few leaves is not #SwachhBharatAbhiyan.

Secondly, who the hell is throwing paper glasses in Parliament premises.

How can people be littering inside parliament?!!!!!

Ridiculous.@PMOIndia @swachhbharat @SwachhBharatGov https://t.co/zstyCNRubH — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) July 13, 2019

Earlier in April, the MP from Mathura was criticised for trying her hand at harvesting wheat. While the internet responded in memes, the Opposition slammed Malini’s photos as publicity stunts.