Watch: A large number of animals had to be rescued from floods in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park
According to reports, 14 lakh people have been stranded because of floods in Assam.
Wildlife in Kaziranga National Park is severely affected as floods continue to wreak havoc in Assam.
According to a report published by news agency ANI, 70% of the national park has been submerged and the animals are being taken to highlands.
All leave for forest officers has reportedly been cancelled due to the emergency situation. Authorities are busy rescuing the affected animals.
Kaziranga National Park has the highest population of the one-horned Indian rhinoceros. Other animals found in the area include deer, tigers and elephants.