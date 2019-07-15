The first of the releases of rescued animals #BackToTheWild and to safe higher ground gives immense joy. #AssamFloods #Kaziranga #wildliferescue many more coming! + pic.twitter.com/G4v5ex2AZx — Wildlife Trust India (@wti_org_india) July 14, 2019

Wildlife in Kaziranga National Park is severely affected as floods continue to wreak havoc in Assam.

According to a report published by news agency ANI, 70% of the national park has been submerged and the animals are being taken to highlands.

All leave for forest officers has reportedly been cancelled due to the emergency situation. Authorities are busy rescuing the affected animals.

Defeating all odds,our team of forest personnel are leaving no stone unturned for the rescue and medical aid of animals in Kaziranga National Park. pic.twitter.com/MroLAdDsC9 — Parimal Suklabaidya (@ParimalSuklaba1) July 14, 2019

Kaziranga National Park has the highest population of the one-horned Indian rhinoceros. Other animals found in the area include deer, tigers and elephants.