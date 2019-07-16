Constable M. G. Naidu and Constable N. Upendra of #176Bn saved life of a 14 year old girl drowning in the river. The brave men didn't think twice and jumped in the strong currents.



The unmatched valour and team spirit of the men saved a precious life in #Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/yHtwuiXd91 — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) July 15, 2019

In a display of exemplary bravery, two constables of the 176th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force saved a 14-year-old girl from drowning in a river in Jammu & Kashmir. A video of the incident was posted on the CRPF’s Twitter account, going viral on afterwards.

According to the news agency ANI, 14-year-old Nageena was saved from drowning by constables MG Naidu and N Upendra.

Nageena, a 14-year-old girl (pic 1) was saved from drowning in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir by CRPF Constables MG Naidu, and Nalla Upendra, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/lqBV20GBIU — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

“The unmatched valour and team spirit of the men saved a precious life in Kashmir,” the CRPF tweeted, showering praise on its soldiers.