Watch: Two courageous CRPF soldiers save a teenaged girl from drowning in a river in Kashmir
‘The brave men didn't think twice and jumped in the strong currents,’ tweeted the CRPF.
In a display of exemplary bravery, two constables of the 176th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force saved a 14-year-old girl from drowning in a river in Jammu & Kashmir. A video of the incident was posted on the CRPF’s Twitter account, going viral on afterwards.
According to the news agency ANI, 14-year-old Nageena was saved from drowning by constables MG Naidu and N Upendra.
“The unmatched valour and team spirit of the men saved a precious life in Kashmir,” the CRPF tweeted, showering praise on its soldiers.