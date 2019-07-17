I laugh at your fear pic.twitter.com/zfWsJEI1CG — laney (@misslaneym) July 14, 2019

A tree coming to life to seek revenge from humans sounds like the plotline of a dystopian climate change horror story – but on city streets, it’s usually just a prank.

A video of a man spooking pedestrians in a tree-suit has gone viral on the internet and social media users just cannot get enough. Shocked, frightened, amused – a spectrum of human emotions is on display in the video.

Not surprisingly, the Bushman prank has been replicated several times, in cities across the world.

