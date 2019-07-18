Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has posted a video on Instagram featuring what she calls “some Tak-Tuk Time Passsssssss.”

Dressed like a desi bahu in a red sari, complete with vermillion, a bindi, mangalsutra and bangles, Balan appears to be parodying “sanskari gyan” on how the bodies of unmarried women are home to nine goddesses.

Lip-syncing to someone else’s voice (in this case, a man’s), just like people do on TikTok, Balan “says” something both outrageous and hilarious.

The internet cannot get enough of Balan’s parody, with the video amassing more than 1.35 lakh views in just two hours.

