33,000 people without power in parts of Brooklyn including here in Flatlands...Traffic lights have become four-way stops, people in the streets, all this in the middle of this extreme heat @ABC7NY @ABC7NYNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/ZC8gkcvkNL — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) July 22, 2019

On Sunday night, the New York boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island were plunged into darkness owing to a heatwave that hit the area, CBS New York reported. The power supply company Con Edison said that nearly 32,000 people were without power in Brooklyn, and that services were not expected to be restored before 11 am local time on Monday.

According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, it was a planned move, to “make repairs and prevent a bigger outage”. The services were strained due to “continued heat and high usage”, Con Edison said.

Near accident at dangerous intersection of Mill Ave & Ave U in #MillBasin #Brooklyn where traffic lights out due to power outage plaguing S Brooklyn @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/g921wTxMN5 — Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) July 22, 2019

Multiple incidents of fires from manholes were also reported over the past few days.