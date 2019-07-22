The Indian Space Research Organisation launched India’s second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, at 2.43 pm on Monday.

A Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III-M1 was the vehicle used to launch Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The spacecraft is expected to land on the south side of the moon, making it the first to attempt this manoeuvre. The lander, Vikram, and the rover, Pragyan, are expected to touch down on the surface of the moon by September 7.