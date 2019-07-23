Watch: Footage of the Chandrayaan-2 launch from the onboard camera
This is what the launch would have looked like had someone been on board the spacecraft.
The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched its second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, on July 22.
Chandrayaan-2 includes a lunar orbiter, lander, and rover, all made in India. The mission involves making a soft landing on the moon by September 7.
A new video of onboard camera visuals released by ISRO shows the lift-off of the spacecraft. The separation of the strap-on motors of the launch vehicle, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III-M1, is also shown in the video.
