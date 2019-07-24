Play

To raise a voice against the incremental spread of hatred, YouTuber Poojan Sahil has released a video featuring a ghazal Dastoor by poet Habib Jalib. This video is a collaboration with poet Nabiya Khan.

It has been made in remembrance of Tabrez Ansari, Mohammed Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan, Subodh Kumar, and all other victims of mob lynching. In the description of the video, Sahil writes: “This is to remind all of us that we have to reject the politics of hate and move towards an India that lives in harmony.”