#WATCH Karnataka BJP MLA Renukacharya dances with supporters outside the Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru. HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) government lost trust vote in the assembly, today. pic.twitter.com/6MBQNgzg4R — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

On July 23, the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress alliance lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly by six votes. While the leader of the alliance HD Kumaraswamy resigned, the joy of Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs clearly knew no bounds.

BJP leader Renukacharya was seen celebrating his party’s success by dancing with supporters outside the Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru. BJP MLAs were housed in Bengaluru’s Ramada Hotel and Sai Leela Hotel while the assembly proceedings were on.

After the trust vote, fireworks were also seen outside the Ramada Hotel.