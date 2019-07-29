Play

Boram, a six-year-old South Korean girl who has two YouTube channels and a combined total of 30 million followers, recently bought a £6.4million building in Seoul, the Daily Mail reported.

The girl reportedly bought a five-storeyed building constructed in 1975, along with her parents, through the Boram Family Company, although it is unclear why the building was purchased.

The building is located in Gangnam suburb of Seoul. According to the report, the YouTuber earns £2.5 million a month from her two channels.