A video of a couple from Bihar’s Bettiah district who eloped and got married has made its way to social media. The couple in the video has been identified as Kriti Yadav and Nitesh Yadav.

According to a tweet posted by Bahujan4India, the woman’s family is harassing Yadav’s family over the wedding, although the couple is in hiding. In the video, Kriti identified her relatives Sanjay Sharma and Dhananjay Sharma as the ones harassing Yadav’s family through the police.

The video is quite similar to a clip that had surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly earlier in July. Sakshi Mishra, daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rajesh Kumar Mishra, had appealed to security officers for protection from caste killing after she married Ajitesh Kumar against her family’s wishes. Ajitesh Kumar is a Dalit.

According to a report published by Hindi news website Jagran, Kriti’s family too has political connections – her grandmother is reportedly a ward councillor. In the video, Kriti said that if Nitesh Yadav or she are harmed, it will be the responsibility of her family.

