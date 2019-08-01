Meanwhile on daytime TV... pic.twitter.com/Barx6AQeYX — This Morning (@thismorning) July 30, 2019

The video of a woman named Elizabeth Hoad “marrying” her dog on live television in Britain has not had the kind of impact the producers of ITV’s daytime show This Morning may have expected.

A ceremony between Hoad and her golden retriever Logan played out to a live rendition of Paul Anka’s Puppy Love from a former X-Factor contestant. The “wedding” was officiated by a Big Brother contestant and the dog’s best man was a Love Island winner.

Andy Abrahams is singing as a woman marries a dog with Alison Hammond officiating and Kem from Love Island acting as best man. I think that’s enough TV for me for today #thismorning — Leigh Kirkham (@LeighKirkham) July 30, 2019

While Alison Hammond, who was playing priest, couldn’t hold back her laughter while conducting the ceremony, the “bride” seemed rather serious throughout. “If any persons here present has a bone of contention as to why they might not be joined together, I will now paws to let them speak, or bark, or forever hold their peace,” Hammond read mock-solemnly, bursting into spurts of laughter.

With doggy puns continuing, parts of the ceremony were tweaked to adjust the role of the dog from life- and sexual-partner to couch and walk companion. However, the entire ceremony left a bad, rather unfunny taste in the mouth and was slammed on social media.

Either that was a terrible joke, like genuinely one of the worst attempts at humour I've ever seen...



Or, @thismorning are exploiting mental health issues, from a show that has done so much to promote & help the cause.



Not to mention making a mockery of marriage.#thismorning — Damian Morgan (@DamianMorgan) July 30, 2019

I honestly don’t find the woman marrying her dog on public television one bit funny, it’s actually sad and the fact that it’s broadcast live makes it 10x worse #thismorning — 𝓔𝓭𝓮𝓵 💕 (@_edel_x) July 30, 2019

Before the ceremony the bride spoke about a lack of faith in men and being depressed because of four failed engagements – mental health issues that, Twitter users pointed out, were exploited in a contentious production of what could be construed as an endorsement of bestiality.

Well #ThisMorning .... you outdid yourselves.



Please don’t expect us to believe you give a shit about 1. Animals and 2. Mental health anytime on this shit shower.



Congratulations on a new low.@thismorning @itv @EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL — Big Baz (@BigBaz94208732) July 30, 2019

Now if this was a bloke marrying his dog he’d be called a nonce and put on the sex offenders register. — Rob Gibbon (@RobGibbon4) July 30, 2019

This woman clearly has mental health issues and this is just degrading I like the programme generally but this is just not funny it’s actually quite sad — Wayne Crook (@Wcrook9) July 30, 2019

I hope this isn't real. I'm genuinely concerned for that Dogs safety. — Rachael🙀🙋‍♀️😱 (@infinitygirl92) July 30, 2019