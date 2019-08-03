Salute the lady’s concern for the safety of the child !

Also admirable is Traffic Inspector Deoria’s effort to engage them in a conversation, appreciate their concern for safety & promise to reward the child in her school. #RoadSafety #Helmet #HelmetForAll pic.twitter.com/ohNIqNI0a3 — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) August 1, 2019

In a video posted by the popular Twitter handle @UPCopRahul, a traffic inspector from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh was seen showering praises on a mother and her little daughter for wearing helmets while riding a two-wheeler.

So rampant is the flouting of the rule of wearing helmets that things have come to a pass where the law-abiding are praised for doing what everyone should. “We have to work so hard to even get two-wheeler drivers in Deoria to wear helmets,” the inspector said, after making sure he was being filmed. He also promised to visit the girl’s school and give her an award in the presence of other students.