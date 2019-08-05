Lt. Colonel Mahendra Singh Dhoni spotted playing volleyball with his Para Territorial Battalion!💙😊



Mahendra Singh Dhoni is steadily building a profile beyond cricket. Among other things, he holds the rank of an honorary lieutenant colonel in the parachute regiment of the territorial army, and is supposed to be serving with his unit in Kashmir. In a recent video posted on social media, Dhoni was seen playing volleyball with the members of his regiment.

The video was posted by a Twitter fan page dedicated to the cricketer, with the credit being given to “DB Creation”.

Dhoni is scheduled to stay with the Army unit till August 15, where he will be undertaking patrol, guard and post duties. That, at least, was the plan till the recent developments in Kashmir.

Earlier, a video of Dhoni crooning the old Bollywood song Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon in his Army uniform had also surfaced on social media.