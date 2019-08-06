No monkey Business !! Meet Laxmi - the grey Langoor (Semnopithecus) and a most "sincere student" at one of the primary school located in Kurnool. #AndhraPradesh. pic.twitter.com/oMLhIMaoEl — Mohd Lateef Babla (@lateefbabla) August 3, 2019

The newest student at the government primary school in Andhra Pradesh’s Vengalampalli happens to be a langur.

The animal, named Lakshmi, has been regularly “attending classes” of her choice at the school for 15 days, The News Minute reported. The langur is estimated to be two years old.

“It’s been close to 15 days and the langur is coming to school and sharing the classroom with the children,” headmaster S Abdul Lateef was quoted as saying. “Since it was not harming anyone, we didn’t do anything to shoo it away.”

The teachers, however, have decided to keep the langur away from classes since it was becoming a distraction for the students. To overcome this, the langur reportedly sits near the window if the doors to the classroom are locked.