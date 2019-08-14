Watch: Kangaroos hopping through the snow in Australia is not something you see every day
While parts of Australia do receive snowfall, this year’s snow has been heavier, thicker and more widespread – a phenomenon attributed to climate change.
A video of a group of kangaroos frolicking through a snow-covered Taralga Road, North of the Australian city of Goulburn, is delightful – but also a chilling reminder of the effects of climate change.
While Europe and Asia experienced heat waves – with temperatures in Paris reaching an all-time high of 40 degrees Celsius – Australia has received an unusual amount of snowfall this season. “This was the most snow we have ever seen in this area and it was much further North than normal,” said Sydney resident Stephen Grenfell, who shot the video.
Though found in temperate regions, kangaroos are surprisingly hardy when it comes to cold weather. They are able to adapt quickly to snow.
Social media users responded with a mixture of incredulity and marvel. Some posted photographs of similar incidents.