A Russian passenger jet of the S7 airlines all but overshot the runway on August 12 morning while taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport. The plane, which had more than 150 people on board, managed to get airborne, however. Russia Today said. No injuries were reported.

A video of the CCTV footage of the plane failing to take off by the end of the runway and ploughing into the soil beyond it before rising in the air has gone viral on social media.

The plane was travelling to the Simferopol Airport in Crimea. According to the Russia Today report, the lighting units beside the strip were destroyed by the overshooting.