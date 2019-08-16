'ए गुजरने वाली हवा बता

मेरा इतना काम करेगी क्या'



Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP dedicates song to colleagues on 73rd Independence Day.#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/FO1mnSQU5V — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 14, 2019

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police has released a music video of sorts on its Twitter handle, featuring constable Lovely Singh’s rendition of the well-known song Sandese Aate Hain from the Hindi film Border.

The visuals in the music video highlight the extreme conditions under which armed forces serve and the rigorous training that they go through. ITBP described it as a “salute to the nation on the 73rd Independence Day”.

The Twitter video received close to 36,000 views within a day of being released.

