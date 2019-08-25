Watch: In Hong Kong, protesters tear down a facial recognition tower
Hong Kong has been under a siege of protests since June.
Protesters in Hong Kong have torn down a facial recognition tower on a street to stymie government surveillance, ABC News has reported.
An electric saw was used to cut through the tower, and the protesters who had gathered around it covered their faces with umbrellas to avoid being recognised.
The government, however, maintained that these smart lampposts only collect data on traffic, weather, and air quality, the report added.
