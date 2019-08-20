Incredible time-lapse video of yesterday's protest - and rainstorm. If anybody knows how to properly credit this, please post as reply. pic.twitter.com/othb8l5wxx — Sheridan Prasso (@SheridanAsia) August 19, 2019

An incredible time-lapse of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong on Sunday has gone viral.

Nearly 100,000 protesters joined a mass rally in the Victoria Park area, shouting slogans like “Free Hong Kong!” and “Democracy now!”. Their resilience made them defy the elements as they continued their demonstration despite soaring temperatures and rain.

“It’s bloody hot and it’s raining,” a 24-year-old student named Jonathan who was at the rally told Reuters. “It’s a torture just to turn up, frankly. But we have to be here because we have no other choice.”

Social media users expressed their admiration for the demonstrators’ unwavering determination.

We come out and hope the government hear our voices but unfortunately they didn’t reply for quite a while they just blame us on and on — Jacko Vesep Isami (@DOBOD3) August 19, 2019

And this is amazing even heavy rain non-stop yesterday people still try to get in the park! — Jacko Vesep Isami (@DOBOD3) August 19, 2019

This is outside of the park, overflowing of people trying to get in to participate the demonstration. Their persistence after 2 months of the HK govt blatant disrespect, and hours under the heavy rain - is admirable! #FreeHongKong #StandwithHK pic.twitter.com/tzli5cK5mJ — at_discretion (@at_discretion) August 19, 2019

