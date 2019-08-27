Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, actor Meera Chopra, has posted a startling video of a maggot crawling through her breakfast plate at a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad. Reportedly filmed in her room, the video shows a white worm, alive and moving through the actor’s plate of hash browns and an omelette.

Stricken by the sight, Chopra said in the video she posted on Instagram, “So we stay in these big hotels. We play them a bomb for everything. And they give us worms in our food. So I’ve been staying here since the last one week. And since the time I checked in, I’ve been falling unwell. I’ve been falling sick, and now I see the reason.”

The actor who is preparing for the release of her next film Article 375, also featuring Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna, urged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to take immediate action.

