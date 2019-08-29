On August 16, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav posted a video of himself dancing to the Punjabi song Prada in a gym. The video was a hit on social media, garnering over seven million views.

The video inspired the creation of a Facebook page, The same Video of Rajpal Yadav dancing on different songs. This page is now posting the dance video of Yadav with different songs playing in the background, and is quite a hit on Facebook. The choice of background songs ranges from the theme music of the Netflix show Sacred Games (top) to the theme song of cartoon character Noddy.

