Play

YouTuber Poojan Sahil, known for his songs on social issues and the state of governance, has released a new music video enumerating what he considers failures of the current government and their impact on the lives of citizens.

Titled Tum Jo Aaye, Waat Lag Gayi (life has been ruined since you came), the song talks about how sloganeering has overshadowed questioning and dissent, the elusive promise of a five-trillion-dollar economy, and the Modi government’s attempts to quash the Right to Information. The song also briefly mentions the spree of Bills that were passed by the government in the Monsoon session.

The tune of the song follows that of the popular Bollywood number Tum Jo Aaye Zindagi Mein from the 2010-movie Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.

Also watch

This ghazal (and a poem) draws attention to mob lynching in India