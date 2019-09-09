Human chain stretching what appears to be the entire length of Macdonnell Road in Mid Levels area of Hong Kong this morning. pic.twitter.com/67QAhO5uPb — Timothy McLaughlin (@TMclaughlin3) September 8, 2019

Twitter is flooded with photos and videos of uniformed Hong Kong school students protesting before class on Monday morning. Hundreds, maybe thousands, of high schoolers from across the city linked hands to form human chains along the city’s streets.

Brandishing posters listing the protesters’ five demands from the government, the students called on the authorities to retract the word “riot”, and to respond to promises of freedom, human rights and rule of law, reported Reuters.

Videos of the spirited youngsters shouting slogans such as “Five demands, not one less” and “No rioters, only tyranny” have gone viral on social media.

Earlier in the week, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam formally agreed to withdraw the controversial extradition bill that sparked the protests three months ago.

Timelapse: Students and other protesters formed a human chain in Sai Ying Pun this morning, separating and clearing the crosswalk whenever the light turned green

Woke up to this chanting. Turns out students from the high school nearby is forming a human chain and chanting "5 demands, not 1 less", "No rioters, only tyranny", etc.



I'm literally crying right now.

Do you hear the people sing? outside St Stephens Girls'

These Kings' boys really leaning into their 加油! ("Add oil!")

After months of being relatively untouched by the protests, Happy Valley woke up to a human chain screaming slogans this morning #HongKongProtests

Hong Kong school students form human chains to protest the treatment of pro-democracy demonstrators by police and to demand the city's freedoms, unique in China, be protected



📸 @AntAFP pic.twitter.com/l42YNDo0Bc — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 9, 2019

