Watch: These videos of Miranda House students chanting ‘ABVP go back’ are viral on social media
The incident took place during campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union elections.
Many of the people present at a hall full of students of Delhi University’s Miranda House college reportedly booed away members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad with chants of “ABVP go back”. Members of the student party were on the campus to campaign for the Delhi University Students’ Union election.
Multiple videos of the incident are doing the rounds on the internet and social media. They also show the students erupting into cheers when the ABVP members stepped away.
Elections for the Delhi University Students’ Union are scheduled for September 13. The RSS-backed ABVP and the Congress-backed NSUI are the main contenders, with some competition from the leftist AISA.