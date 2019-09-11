In case you couldn’t watch it all unfold, this is the #AppleEvent in nine minutespic.twitter.com/z2hVzGG6xn — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 10, 2019

Apple hosted its annual product launch event on September 11 at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, and announced an array of upgrades to its products, including three new iPhones.

The new iPhones – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max – will be available in India starting September 27. The iPhone 11 Pro begins at $999 while the iPhone 11 Max begins at $1,099. The prices of a few previously-released models have also been slashed, with the iPhone 8 now available at $449 and iPhone XR at $599, Gadgets 360 reported.

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are equipped with triple rear cameras that include an ultra-wide angle camera, the report added.

The new 7th-generation iPad that was launched at the 2019 event now features a 10.2-inch retina display, and has a smart connector that supports Apple’s keyboard cases.

Other new products and services unveiled during the event include an upgraded Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Arcade games – a Netflix-style games platform – and Apple TV+ – a competitor to Netflix.