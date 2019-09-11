Caught on camera: London cyclist jumps a light, head-butts a pedestrian to the ground
London police are on the lookout for the man.
London police is hunting for a cyclist, who, in a moment of rage, head-butted a pedestrian to the ground, leaving the 57-year-old victim with a wound above his eye and ligament damage in his arm.
The cyclist ran through a red light in Farringdon Street in the City of London at around 1.45 pm on 22 August, narrowly avoiding hitting the pedestrian who was crossing the road. He then, in a moment of unexplained rage, got off his bike and head-butted the victim.
PC Fisk, from the City of London police, said: “We are asking the public to help us identify this cyclist, whose needlessly violent action has left a member of the public with some nasty injuries. He is described as a white man in his 40s, around 5 ft 10 in, of medium build, with short greying hair.”
