⁉️ CAN YOU HELP IDENTIFY THIS MAN ⁉️



We're appealing for the identity of this cyclist, who in a moment of rage head-butted a pedestrian.



For more information and to view still images please visit: https://t.co/8hqgmEYOpl pic.twitter.com/KvqgMwzE4M — City of London Police (@CityPolice) September 10, 2019

London police is hunting for a cyclist, who, in a moment of rage, head-butted a pedestrian to the ground, leaving the 57-year-old victim with a wound above his eye and ligament damage in his arm.

The cyclist ran through a red light in Farringdon Street in the City of London at around 1.45 pm on 22 August, narrowly avoiding hitting the pedestrian who was crossing the road. He then, in a moment of unexplained rage, got off his bike and head-butted the victim.

PC Fisk, from the City of London police, said: “We are asking the public to help us identify this cyclist, whose needlessly violent action has left a member of the public with some nasty injuries. He is described as a white man in his 40s, around 5 ft 10 in, of medium build, with short greying hair.”

The assault took place on Farringdon Street on 22 August at around 1.45pm



The victim was left needing stitches above his eye, and suffered ligament damage to his arm.



If you can help identify this man, please get in touch.https://t.co/8hqgmFgpgT pic.twitter.com/3I1ZzQSJrC — City of London Police (@CityPolice) September 10, 2019

Social media users expressed their shock at the incident.

Usually it's cyclists that are picked on and assaulted by dangerous lunatic motorists or even pedestrians. It seems, here, the roles have reveresd or possibly, this cyclist turned pedestrian, is normally a motorist, possibly banned from driving or problem with his car. — Projectcyclingfitness (@Project27262013) September 10, 2019

It really is time that we required these lycra louts to be registered and insured — Conservative Abroad (@Raedwald) September 10, 2019