Established on September 15, 1959, India’s first television service provider Doordarshan has turned 60.

Doordarshan began its services as “began with a modest experiment in public service telecasting”. To mark sixty years of its service, the state-owned network has released a series of videos highlighting its iconic programmes over the years.

India’s first Cricket World Cup victory, in 1983, was also witnessed by millions of Indians on Doordarshan (though it could not beam the entire match live, and missed the turning point of the game, when Indian captain Kapil Dev took a legendary catch to end Vivian Richards’s innings).