The Snickers chocolate bar will reintroduce packs bearing its old name, Marathon, in the United Kingdom for three months, the Daily Star reported. Snickers was known as Marathon in the UK until 1990.

“It’s a great way to celebrate over 85 years of Mars making chocolate in the UK and we hope this serves as a wonderful treat for fans of Snickers who remember when it was called Marathon,” brand director Gemma Buggins was quoted as saying.

The limited-edition chocolate bar will be sold in packs of four, costing £1 per pack, the report added.