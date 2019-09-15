Play

September 15, 2019 marks sixty years of broadcasting for India’s state-owned television network Doordarshan. To mark the occasion, Bangalore-based rock band Diarchy has released a rendition of the iconic Doordarshan signature tune.

The tune of the Doordarshan channel was originally taken from sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar’s version of Saare Jahan Se Acha.

Play

The tune has, in recent times, even inspired dance performances. Watch the video here:

This man break-dancing to the iconic Doordarshan tune has the internet in splits