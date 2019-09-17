In a rare moment amid tension between police and protesters, a man successfully lands a 360-degree bottle flip, earning him congratulations from both sides. #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/i7MC2Tv1ow — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) September 13, 2019

An elderly man attempting an internet challenge brought a few moments of much-needed light relief in Hong Kong earlier in September.

The video of the incident that took place on September 7 shows the man attempting the bottle flip challenge. The challenge requires participants to flip a bottle in such a way that it does a 360-degree turn in the air and lands back on the floor, upright.

Seated outside the closed Tung Chung subway station, the man attempted the challenge as onlookers cheered on. Finally, after a few attempts, he succeeded!

