Launching Soon - The World's first Idli vending machine. A machine that dispenses a hot plate of idli at a click of a button. #idlimachine #possibillion #anytimeidli #idlivangelist #launchingsoon pic.twitter.com/ZAtcPnLpKn — Idlimachine (@idlimachine) August 19, 2019

Hyderabad-based Possibillion Technologies has come up with a new invention – an idli vending machine. The company claims the idli vending machine is the first of its kind in the world.

According to the features of the machine mentioned on its website, users can place their order for the idlis on a seven-inch interactive screen and pay using UPI. A plate of idlis will then be served in less than sixty seconds, along with two sides: chutney and sambar.