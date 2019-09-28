Play

Taking her fight against bias against darker skin tones, actor and director Nandita Das has created a new video titled India’s Got Colour. She has been associated for some time with the NGO Women of Worth, which launched the campaign “dark is beautiful” in 2009.

The video tackles stereotypes that women with dark skin have to deal with, in their homes and workspaces alike. The ensemble includes notable names like Ratna Pathak Shah, Radhika Apte, Kanwaljit Singh, Gul Panag, Swara Bhaskar, and others. The video was created in association with the JSW Group.