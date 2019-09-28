It seems never ending #climatestrike #montreal #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/qCZh9cf2qd — Sarah Leavitt (@sarahleavittcbc) September 27, 2019 Montreal, Canada. Together with the strikers in Vancouver, Halifax, Victoria, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Toronto - Canada's turnout is at an estimated 500,000.

As part of the Global Week for Future, driven by Greta Thunberg, the teen Swedish climate activist, people were “on strike” all over the world to demand effective measures from world leaders to combat climate change. After her powerful address at the UN Climate Summit, 20 September-27 September has been named the Global Week for Future, and Friday 27 #FridayForFuture.

While the campaign primarily featured students striking for climate action, people from all walks of life joined in, creating what looked like oceans of protesters everywhere. Here are some highlights of the strike from around the world:

S. Korean students dance together as they join #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike - they plan to march to the presidential office later pic.twitter.com/XVTBGnV75C — 이민지 Lee Minji (@ll_minji) September 27, 2019 South Korea

Round 2 of the all-ages #ClimateStrike is starting with indigenous voices in Wellington, New Zealand pic.twitter.com/G2dPA1gJhS — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) September 26, 2019 Wellington, New Zealand.

Video from above of the estimated 60000 strong #ClimateStrike in Stockholm today, at the gathering spot, on the move and at the finish. pic.twitter.com/PaRN8CZPc9 — b9AcE 🐊 (@b9AcE) September 27, 2019 Stockholm, Sweden.

This is the Helsinki #ClimateStrike surrounding Finnish Parliament pic.twitter.com/EHah9Ob55v — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) September 27, 2019 Helsinki, Finland.

School children in Damongo (#Ghana) on #ClimateStrike demanding Climate Action. Inspiring march! pic.twitter.com/3qzxn8e1wK — Ghana Youth Env Mvt (@gyemgh) September 27, 2019 Republic of Ghana.

The Tokyo #ClimateStrike keeps going strong, marching through the streets of Shibuya pic.twitter.com/ZAWZ3K2Gym — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) September 20, 2019

The mood was electrifying at the New Delhi #ClimateStrike today. Listen to the chants 🔊#FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/Xw6v5e0Dmj — 350 South Asia (@350SouthAsia) September 27, 2019 New Delhi, India.

An estimated 100,000 students in Berlin showed up for our planet and our future today. #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/Ub5T6NOEp9 — Ryan Knight 🗽 (@ProudResister) September 20, 2019 Berlin, Germany.

A view through the crowds... #ClimateStrike protestors gathered at Merrion Square, Dublin #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/vKIfJGra4B — Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) September 20, 2019 Dublin, Ireland.

KENYA: Some #ClimateStrike protesters in Nairobi wore hats and outfits made from plastic bottles to emphasize the dangers of plastic waste #CoveringClimateNow



pic.twitter.com/Nt36Su4OZ0 — FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) September 20, 2019 Nairobi, Kenya.

Look at New York City right now! The green revolution is here and being led by fearless youth who are fighting for the future of our planet. 🌎 #ClimateStrike #GreenNewDeal pic.twitter.com/5QyhfmDHWu — Ryan Knight 🗽 (@ProudResister) September 20, 2019 New York City, United States of America.