Watch: This video is for everyone who needs a quick lesson on how to use an electronic toilet
Tamil comedian Wilbur Sargunaraj, the creator of this video, calls himself a ‘cultural intelligence facilitator’.
Tamil comedian Wilbur Sargunaraj’s new video, apparently “inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”, is a lesson on how to use electronic toilets.
Sargunaraj educates all of us in the steps involved in using an e-toilet: checking the colour-coded lights, inserting coins, and finally using the toilet. He also complains about the unavailability of soap to wash one’s hands afterwards.
Sargunaraj’s fun suggestions includes playing music in e-toilets.