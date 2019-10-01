Play

Tamil comedian Wilbur Sargunaraj’s new video, apparently “inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”, is a lesson on how to use electronic toilets.

Sargunaraj educates all of us in the steps involved in using an e-toilet: checking the colour-coded lights, inserting coins, and finally using the toilet. He also complains about the unavailability of soap to wash one’s hands afterwards.

Sargunaraj’s fun suggestions includes playing music in e-toilets.