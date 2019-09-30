Patna MP Ravi Shankar Prasad & other ministers are camping in Delhi welcoming #HowdyModi's return from America while people of Patna are suffering since four days



Just like during Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra floods, not a single tweet or message from our PM on #PatnaFloods. Scenes from Nalanda Medical College Hospital in Patna, Bihar.

Owing to unexpected and torrential rainfall of 200 mm in Patna since Friday evening, almost all the areas of the capital of Bihar have been flooded, with water entering homes, offices and other buildings, and standing on the roads. The death toll has now risen to 29. Social media users are posting videos of affected areas, including hospitals and schools all over the city, and imploring the state government to do more. Some users have dubbed Narendra Modi’s speech about “New India” over scenes in Patna.

#Patna made flyovers here, there and everywhere for cars but failed to make quality water drainage system for the city. Today all those cars are submerged under rain water. Here rainwater has

reached to a flyover. #PatnaRains #PatnaFloods #Bihar pic.twitter.com/wnwWa7HbNT — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) September 29, 2019

This is scene around Gandhi Maidan. Patna rarely gets this kind of rain. So neither the Administration nor the people are geared up to face such conditions. This increases hardship. 24x7 Help line no. Flashed on TV news; 0612-2294204/4205.

24x7 Help line no. Flashed on TV news;

0612-2294204/4205. pic.twitter.com/f1BdNgMa3I — Dinesh Kumar Sinha (@dineshksinha) September 29, 2019

Bihar’s state government has requested for two helicopters from the Indian Air Force to help airdrop supplies to affected areas. The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, spoke on the situation on Sunday, saying that he believes the rainfall will continue for a few days: