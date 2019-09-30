Top news: Heavy rains paralyse Bihar, UP as active monsoon conditions prevail
The Block Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held from 9 am to 1 pm on October 24, and votes will be counted from 3 pm, Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar said on Sunday. They will be held in 310 of 316 blocks in the state, a week before Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are notified as Union Territories.
Over 120 killed in rain-related incidents in UP, Bihar; weather department predicts more downpour
More than 120 people have died in rain-related incidents in India in the past four days. Of these, 93 deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh since Thursday while the toll in Bihar has climbed to 29. The weather department has predicted more rain in several states in the next two days. India Meteorological Department Director General M Mohapatra on Sunday said monsoon would retreat later than normal this year. This is the first time since 1960 that monsoon will remain active till mid-October. Monsoon usually begins on June 1 and ends on September 30.
Congress criticises Modi’s US visit, says there were ‘no tangible outcomes’ to justify celebrations
The Congress on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his return from a week-long visit to the United States, PTI reported. The party said Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump failed to meet India’s expectations despite the public display of friendship at the “Howdy, Modi” rally in Houston. Congress leader Anand Sharma said the euphoria over the prime minister’s visit to the United Nations was misplaced.
Assam NRC: Case filed against Wipro for allegedly not obtaining contract labour licence for project
The Assam Labour Commissioner’s office has filed a case against information technology company Wipro for allegedly not obtaining a contract labour licence for theNational Register of Citizens project in the state. Labour Commissioner Narayan Konwar told the newspaper that the legal proceedings were initiated at the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Guwahati a fortnight ago.
Maharashtra elections: Aaditya Thackeray set to make poll debut from Worli, say reports
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s eldest son Aaditya Thackeray is set to contest next month’s Maharashtra Assembly elections from Worli in South Mumbai, PTI reported on Sunday. He will be the first member of the Thackeray family to fight an election. Aaditya Thackeray is the president of Yuva Sena, the party’s youth wing, at present.
Though there was no official announcement, Uddhav Thackeray handed over the AB form – denoting official party candidature – to Aaditya Thackeray, and 19 other candidates.
J&K: Block Development Council elections will be held on October 24, says poll body
