#WATCH: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi who was stranded at his residence in Patna, rescued by National and State Disaster Response Forces personnel. #BiharFlood pic.twitter.com/WwdbAcTWy6 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

As seen in the videos above and below, NDRF personnel were on site in Patna to rescue Bihar’s stranded Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, and helicopters have airdropped supplies to the region. After an unprecedented 200mm of rainfall, the state capital Patna has been flooded and in dire straits, with 40 deaths reported.

However, social media users appear to be conflicted about the effectiveness and adequacy of the rescue operations. Here are some of the responses to these operations:

#WATCH: Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter drops relief materials in flood affected area of Rajendra Nagar, Patna. #BiharFlood pic.twitter.com/PBw9xlOuec — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

@satyaprad1 Sir,we all salute the efforts of every member of @NDRFHQ durng this chllngng situation in Patna but still some inhumane response of officers and some other complain of boats just doing rounds in the colonies are there in public#BiharFloodRescue#Bihar#BIHARfloods pic.twitter.com/wUkQt1tjMI — Thakur Divya Prakash (@Divyaprakas8) October 1, 2019 This user posted a video showing NDRF officers completely oblivious to the pleas of residents around them, and seemingly just roaming about on the boats.

The worst situation ever in Patna cause of three day raining. Bihar govt totally fail to rescue the people, after superb failure #CM of Bihar claim"Hathiya Nakshatra" for the situation. Not a single mili meter water will be passing down from the city. pic.twitter.com/PpMAZoTqPC — Ujjval priyadarshi (@withujjval) September 30, 2019 This user, too, complains that rescue operations are insufficient and says that so far they are just "dikhaba" (for show). He also says that there isn't enough drinking water.

Waise Kai log puch rhe hai ki Gareebo ko isse khana kaise milega..

Garibo ke liye Boat or alg alg Jgho par camps lagakr jarurt ki chije bati ja rhi hai or jo apne ghro se nikl bhi nhi pa rhe unko Chopper se.@PMOIndia @rsprasad @NitinNabin @aajtak #BiharFloodRescue #BIHARfloods pic.twitter.com/FobdyKUioK — Vivekanand (@PratapViku) October 1, 2019 Some social media users, like this one, are hopeful about the help being afforded and supplies being sent via helicopters.