Did anyone spot this moment at the Conservative Party Conference?@BorisJohnson was handed a plastic coffee cup by an aide, before another aide immediately snatched it away.



"No disposable cups", she was heard saying. pic.twitter.com/i1nYZ5AFjF — On Demand News (@ODN) October 1, 2019

In a clip that has subsequently gone viral on Twitter, British prime minister Boris Johnson is seen accepting a plastic cup from an aide at the Conservative Party conference, only to have a second aide whisk it away from his hand with the reprimand, “No disposable cups.”

Social media users are amused by the video, as Johnson has often been named an explicitly populist leader, pandering to public opinion as it changes, “not least over Brexit” wrote Matthew Flinders. Some are asserting that this move, supposedly driven by his team’s worry over his public image, is futile at best and ignorant of larger issues at worst.

Boris Johnson lied to the queen, felt-up a journo, ousted half the party and is driving the UK off the Brexit cliff. I think the optics are pretty bad without worrying about whether he is using a keep cup or not Karen!



(*disclaimer, she may not be called Karen) — Kells (@KellMacs) October 1, 2019

...do Boris Johnson's aides think everyone's okay with everything he's done so far but being photographed with a single-use cup will ruin him https://t.co/XmXZiDHqwX — Sarah Saboteur 🇪🇺🌹REGISTER TO VOTE (@sazmeister88) October 1, 2019

Fuck us all over, risk our peace in Ireland but whatever you do, don’t drink from a disposable cup! #BrexitShambles #BorisJohnson https://t.co/66JlCOeR1f — proudrepublican (@murphgirlalways) October 1, 2019

After all the concerns, I suspect it unlikely that a plastic cup will be the issue that brings him down! — LawMan (@Lawforall007) October 1, 2019