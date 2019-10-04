VIDEO of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh being confronted at Montreal's Atwater Market by someone who advised him that he should remove his turban. #cdnpoli #polqc pic.twitter.com/iNFQ4QGlmW — Debra Arbec (@DebraArbecCBC) October 2, 2019

In a video that is now viral on social media, a Canadian man is seen advising the leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party and politician of Sikh-origin Jagmeet Singh to “cut his turban off to look like a Canadian”.

The incident took place in Montreal, Quebec – the Canadian province that passed a secularism law earlier in 2019. According to the new law, civil servants are barred from wearing religious symbols like the turban, hijab, or kippah to work, BBC reported.

Responding to the man’s unsolicited advice, Singh maintained his calm and said, “I think Canadians look like all sorts of people.”

NDP’s Singh has emerged as one of the popular leaders in Canada before the country votes on October 21.

