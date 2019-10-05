"But where are the clowns, send in the clowns."



Joker character tribute by @jacobtswinney pic.twitter.com/wi3FpE7TEw — Eyes On Cinema (@RealEOC) October 2, 2019

Video essayist Jacob Swinney’s tribute to the character who has been depicted many times (in many different ways) is both nostalgic and chilling for fans of the DC (Detective Comics) universe. In the wake of its latest retelling by The Hangover director Todd Philips comes this montage set (very topically) to “Laughing” by the band Guess Who.

While Philips’s own promotions of the film have attracted criticism, the excitement over a Joker origin-story film (after the late Heath Ledger’s incredible performance in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight”, and Jared Leto’s in “Suicide Squad”) is sustained by a loyal DC following. The film enters American theatres on Friday, Oct 4 (in India on Oct 2), and is reviewed here by The Guardian.