SpaceX is targetting 2020 for Starship’s orbital flight.
On October 1, Elon Musk, CEO of the private space technology company SpaceX, shared a sneak peek into Starship, the “fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond”. SpaceX is targetting 2020 for Starship’s orbital flight.
The description of the ten-second video posted by Musk informed that “header tanks were mounted in tip of nosecone to offset engine weight at rear”. Shortly after posting the video, Musk also tweeted that the “production version will be a lot more polished than the prototype (in the video)”.
Musk also appeared on an episode on the YouTube channel Everyday Astronaut and talked about Starship. You can view the interview here: