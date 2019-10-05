A welcome intervention in favour of ⁦@GretaThunberg⁩...she is more than capable of defending herself, but personal testimonies supporting her (from all generations) help counter the poison of trolling climate science deniers.

Björn Kristian Ulvaeus of the iconic Swedish music group ABBA has come out in unequivocal and powerful support of Greta Thunberg and her message to the world. He says of Thunberg’s critics, “The patriarchy is pissing in their pants right now,” adding that Astrid Lindgren, late Swedish author and creator of the much-loved Pippi Longstocking character “would have liked her.”

Addressing her detractors, who appear to be primarily older men, Ulvaeus asks “How can you stoop so low as to criticise the looks of a child?” and says that Thunberg gives new momentum to the #MeToo movement, as she “poses a feminist challenge from a new angle.”

Calling her a blessing of a role model in a world filled with influencers and reality TV stars, he says, “She’s completely serious when she says we need science to help us mitigate the effects of climate change.”