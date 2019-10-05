Watch Donald Trump’s video of the border wall between the USA and Mexico being built
While some mock what appears to be a feeble construction, others are outraged at the environmental impact.
Posted by US president Donald Trump on Twitter, a 20-second clip of a section of the controversial border wall between US and Mexico being built has sparked mockery and outrage in equal measure.
Meant to curb “illegal immigration” from Mexico to the United States, the wall has been a topic of heated debate since the early days of Trump’s campaign for presidency, up until his impending impeachment hearings. Here are some of the responses from social media users:
Recent footage from the vicinity of the border shows Saguaro cacti being bulldozed for the construction of the wall. Ironically, this takes place at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, “the very species this national monument was designated to protect.”