Posted by US president Donald Trump on Twitter, a 20-second clip of a section of the controversial border wall between US and Mexico being built has sparked mockery and outrage in equal measure.

Meant to curb “illegal immigration” from Mexico to the United States, the wall has been a topic of heated debate since the early days of Trump’s campaign for presidency, up until his impending impeachment hearings. Here are some of the responses from social media users:

so finally you admit that 0 feet of your new racist wall has been built and you're just refurbishing existing fence. cool — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 4, 2019

You're like three years into your presidency and you're celebrating putting up the security equivalent of a goddamn shower curtain!!! pic.twitter.com/hE4CIFsa1w — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) October 4, 2019

That looks to me like a 2-meter section of wall specifically held up for a photo-op. Did Mexico pay for this? — Paul 🦇 (@phatbatt) October 4, 2019

Recent footage from the vicinity of the border shows Saguaro cacti being bulldozed for the construction of the wall. Ironically, this takes place at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, “the very species this national monument was designated to protect.”