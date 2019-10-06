A woman in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout area found herself being moral-policed by a man on the road for wearing shorts and not “sticking to the dress code of India”. A video of the incident was recorded by a friend of hers and posted on Facebook.

The incident took place at about 9 pm in the night when the woman, who was on a motorcycle, was stopped by the man in the video for wearing shorts, the Facebook post said. “Are you Indian? Please cooperate (sic) the Indian rules and regulations,” the man is heard telling the woman and the person recording the video.

According to The News Minute, the woman was riding pillion on the motorcycle when the man yelled at her, “Don’t you have any clothes at home?” The woman threatened to file a complaint against the man, after which he fled. However, the woman decided against taking the matter to the police because she felt that “they would probably ask her to wear other clothes too”, the report added.