Watch: This mischievous lion cub wouldn’t let the mother lion rest even for a moment
‘Lovely that the same things span species.’
Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo has posted a video of a lion cub frightening its mother while she appears to be resting and watching over another cub. The video has gone viral on social media.
“Trying to relax when you have little ones,” Edinburgh Zoo wrote as the caption of the video. The video has since received nearly 300,000 views – and counting – on Facebook, and hundreds of comments and shares.