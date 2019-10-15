‘Focus more on women instead of cows’: A Miss Kohima 2019 contestant has this message for PM Modi
Vikuonuo Sachu, who was declared second runner-up, was not mincing her words.
On October 5, the Miss Kohima 2019 contest was held in Nagaland’s capital Kohima. While 23-year-old Khrienuo Liezietsu was crowned the winner, 19-year-old Khrielievienuo Suohu was the first runner-up, and 18-year-old Vikuonuo Sachu, second runner-up, Nagaland Post reported.
During the question-and-answer round, Sachu was asked what would she do if she were invited to talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her response (video above) is now viral on social media.
“If I were invited by the prime minister of India, I would tell him to focus more on women instead of cows,” Sachu said, inviting a round of applause and laughter from the audience.